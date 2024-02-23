Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 41.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 132.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGR opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.30.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

