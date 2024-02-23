Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 183,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,804,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 783,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,014,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.9 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $607.25 million, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $41.96.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.71%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at $602,699.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

