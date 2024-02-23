Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 205.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of BioLife Solutions worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $783.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.71. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $40,542.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $40,542.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,576 shares of company stock valued at $250,539. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

