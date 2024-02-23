Barclays PLC Increases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $3.88 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $561.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
