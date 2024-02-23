Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 1,548.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPH opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.76%.

SPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,858. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

