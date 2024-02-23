Barclays PLC Lowers Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of MRC Global worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in MRC Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MRC Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 109,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $11.75 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $991.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

