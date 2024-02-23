Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,200 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KT were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 13.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in KT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 179,155 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in KT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,090,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in KT in the third quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 112.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KT. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

