Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

