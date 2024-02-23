Barclays PLC Sells 86,237 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,237 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in PROS by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

