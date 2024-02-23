Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYON. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Beyond Trading Up 3.2 %

Beyond Company Profile

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 3.68.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

