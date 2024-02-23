Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

BCYC opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.80. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

