Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $355.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.68.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $222.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.29 and its 200 day moving average is $249.91. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.68 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637 shares of company stock worth $151,530. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

