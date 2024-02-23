BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $637,980.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $118,000.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

