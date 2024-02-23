Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIRK. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.15 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.01.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $177,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $99,615,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $70,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,152,000.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

