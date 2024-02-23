Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 55,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYM opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.63.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

