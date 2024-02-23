Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $102.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $106.79.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

