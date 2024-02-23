Blair William & Co. IL Has $99,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

