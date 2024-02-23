Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,080 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 344,674 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS CNYA opened at $25.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

