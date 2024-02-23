Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

LUMN stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

