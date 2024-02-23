Blue Owl Capital Co. (OBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,641,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

OBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

