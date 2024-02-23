Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.67. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.56. Boeing has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $5,940,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $1,857,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

