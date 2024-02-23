Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,682,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 287,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $2,429,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.4 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.