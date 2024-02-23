Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $785.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $591.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $785.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

