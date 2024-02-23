Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.00

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 3675144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.12. The company has a market capitalization of £244.58 million, a PE ratio of 846.67 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider Alan Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($79,325.11). In other news, insider Sharon Mary Collins acquired 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,006.17 ($25,190.34). Also, insider Alan Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($79,325.11). Insiders purchased 782,797 shares of company stock worth $53,150,617 in the last 90 days. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

