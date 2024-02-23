Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHF

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.