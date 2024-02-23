Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) PT at $168.18

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.18.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

