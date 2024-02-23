Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

