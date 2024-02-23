Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) EVP John G. Buelow Sells 2,426 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business's revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

