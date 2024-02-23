Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.44

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 9837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLR. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,489,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,588,000.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

