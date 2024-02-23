Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

