Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CZR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.73.

Shares of CZR opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

