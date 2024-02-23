Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of CSTE opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Caesarstone by 113.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

