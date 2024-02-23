Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Purchases A$287,500.00 in Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Whiddon acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$287,500.00 ($187,908.50).

Glenn Whiddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Glenn Whiddon acquired 1,500,000 shares of Calima Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,000.00 ($107,843.14).

Calima Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Calima Energy Company Profile

Calima Energy Limited, a production-focused energy company, explores for and develops oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops oil and natural gas plays at Brooks and Thorsby in southern and central Alberta. It also owns an undeveloped Montney acreage position in northeastern British Columbia.

