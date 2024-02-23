Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 14,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 8,993 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $20.92.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.