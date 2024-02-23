Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPT. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.18.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $119.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,933,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

