Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 630.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Shares of CPT opened at $94.77 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $119.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

