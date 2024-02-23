Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,741.54

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,741.54 ($59.70) and traded as high as GBX 4,778.40 ($60.17). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,660 ($58.68), with a volume of 607 shares changing hands.

Camellia Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £128.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4,438.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,741.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,888.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

