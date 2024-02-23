Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $94.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

CAMT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. Camtek has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

