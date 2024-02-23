Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Cannae worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cannae by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cannae by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Trading Up 10.6 %

NYSE CNNE opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $23.80.

Cannae Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.