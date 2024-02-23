Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $558.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

