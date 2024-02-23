Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 208.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enovix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
