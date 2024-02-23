CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Down 6.6%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.90. 119,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 149,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by ($34.77). On average, equities analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,823,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,556,000.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

