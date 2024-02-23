Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Cboe Global Markets worth $36,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $195.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average is $169.12. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

