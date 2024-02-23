Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

