CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 3,348 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

