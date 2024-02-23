CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 366.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $241,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 180.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 117,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 5.5 %

TNK opened at $54.78 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.24.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Stories

