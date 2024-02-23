CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

In other news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,520.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock worth $4,394,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

