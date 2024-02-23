CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.8 %

BWA stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

