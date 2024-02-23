CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 11,382 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.33 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

