CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 14,382 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.26 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

